The Indiana Hoosiers are searching for a new men's basketball coach for the third time in 10 years after Mike Woodson announced his pending retirement. Woodson, who is in his fifth season with the Hoosiers, will finish coaching until the end of the 2024-25 season before departing. Indiana has won two of its last three games after dominating No. 13 Purdue on Sunday. Celtics president Brad Stevens said he will not take the job, wiping one of the top candidates off the board. However, the Indiana basketball coaching job is among the best in college basketball, so there should be plenty of elite coaches interested in the opening. If you want the latest Indiana basketball hot board, be sure to see the Indiana basketball coaching candidates from Peegs.com, the 247Sports affiliate that covers the Hoosiers.

Peegs.com's insiders are providing on-the-ground updates on every development surrounding Woodson's exit and the future of the Indiana basketball program, including insights from Trevor Andershock, Jared Kelly and Jeff Rabjohns, all of whom have deep-rooted ties inside the Indiana program. Get all the inside scoop on the basketball program, plus and VIP intel on Indiana football, recruiting and more, as well as access to Peegs.com's VIPs forums, where you can connect with other Indiana fans and insiders.

And right now, Peegs.com is offering 60% off annual subscriptions*, so now is the time to sign up. The team at Peegs.com already has a list out of several potential candidates and there are some surprising names on the list. Head to Peegs.com now to see them all.

Top Indiana basketball coach candidates

One name the staff has identified as a potential target on the Indiana basketball coaching hot board is UCLA coach Mick Cronin. UCLA is in financial debt, and the Bruins must travel significantly more than the Hoosiers, so it could be a potentially enticing move.

Cronin won the Ohio Valley and reached two NCAA Tournaments in three seasons at Murray State before reaching nine straight NCAA Tournaments at Cincinnati. His success continued at UCLA, where he led the Bruins to the Final Four in his second season at the helm. Cronin has ties to the region, as he was born in Cincinnati and attended school there to go along with his extended coaching gig with the Bearcats. See more candidates at Peegs.com.

How to get insider Indiana coaching staff search updates

The rest of the list includes the head coach of one of Indiana's big rivals and a huge name in the basketball world "who is the white whale of Indiana basketball." You can only see who they are at Peegs.com.

Who are the top names in the Indiana basketball coaching search, and who is Indiana's white whale? Go to Peegs.com to see their Indiana coaching hot board and more, all from a team of reporters with decades of experience covering the Hoosiers, and find out.

And reminder, Peegs.com is offering 60% off an annual VIP membership as a coaching search special, so subscribe now before it's too late.

*Terms: This offer is only available for new members who sign up for an annual subscription to Peegs.com. After the first year, subscription will re-bill on an annual basis at the regular rate. 247Sports.com reserves the right to alter or cancel this promotion at any time. Please write support@247sports.com with any questions you may have.