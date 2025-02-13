Bob Knight and the Indiana basketball team will always be synonymous, but the Hoosiers have continued to attract some of the most successful coaches in college basketball in the post-Knight era. Coaches like Kelvin Sampson, Tom Crean, and former Knicks head coach Mike Woodson have spearheaded the Indiana basketball program since the 2021-22 college basketball season. Woodson announced he will step down at the end of this season, which opens up one of the premier head coaching jobs in college basketball.

Indiana is trending towards missing the NCAA Tournament for the second straight season and never made it past the second round of March Madness under Woodson. Will Indiana seek out another former NBA coach, or is there an up-and-coming college coach to watch to try to return Indiana to glory? If you want the latest Indiana basketball hot board, be sure to see the Indiana basketball coaching candidates from Peegs.com, the 247Sports affiliate that covers the Hoosiers.

Peegs.com's insiders are providing on-the-ground updates on every development surrounding Woodson's exit and the future of the Indiana basketball program, including insights from Trevor Andershock, Jared Kelly and Jeff Rabjohns, all of whom have deep-rooted ties inside the Indiana program. Get all the inside scoop on the basketball program, plus and VIP intel on Indiana football, recruiting and more, as well as access to Peegs.com's VIPs forums, where you can connect with other Indiana fans and insiders.

And right now, Peegs.com is offering 60% off annual subscriptions*, so now is the time to sign up. The team at Peegs.com already has a list out of several potential candidates and there are some surprising names on the list. Head to Peegs.com now to see them all.

Top Indiana basketball coach candidates

One name the staff has identified as a potential target on the Indiana basketball coaching hot board is UCLA coach Mick Cronin. The 22-year college head coach turned Cincinnati into a consistent NCAA Tournament team before taking over as the head coach of UCLA. The Bearcats made nine straight NCAA Tournaments before Cronin took over at UCLA.

Cronin already knows and has handled the pressure of taking over a historic program as he's on the verge of leading the Bruins to five seasons of at least 19 wins over his six years. UCLA failed to make the Round of 64 in back-to-back years before Cronin took over, which is likely to be the case at Indiana this year. Then, in just his second season with the program, Cronin brought UCLA to the Final Four. The Bruins have made three Sweet 16 appearances under Cronin and Indiana could lure the 53-year-old back to his Midwestern roots to try to replicate that success. See more candidates at Peegs.com.

How to get insider Indiana coaching staff search updates

The rest of the list includes the head coach of one of Indiana's big rivals and a huge name in the basketball world "who is the white whale of Indiana basketball." You can only see who they are at Peegs.com.

Who are the top names in the Indiana basketball coaching search, and who is Indiana's white whale? Go to Peegs.com to see their Indiana coaching hot board and more, all from a team of reporters with decades of experience covering the Hoosiers, and find out.

And reminder, Peegs.com is offering 60% off an annual VIP membership as a coaching search special, so subscribe now before it's too late.

*Terms: This offer is only available for new members who sign up for an annual subscription to Peegs.com. After the first year, subscription will re-bill on an annual basis at the regular rate. 247Sports.com reserves the right to alter or cancel this promotion at any time. Please write support@247sports.com with any questions you may have.