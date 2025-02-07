The 2025 college basketball coaching carousel is shaping up to be a wild one, and another opening was reported on Thursday as news broke that Indiana's Mike Woodson won't return after the 2024-25 season. Indiana enters Saturday's matchup with Michigan at 14-9 overall and just 5-7 in Big Ten play. The Hoosiers have lost six of their past seven and are in danger of missing the NCAA Tournament for the second straight season.

Now the Hoosiers can get a jump start on the Indiana basketball coaching search, and the program's rich history should attract some of the top names in the sport. If you want the latest Indiana basketball hot board, be sure to see the Indiana basketball coaching candidates from Peegs.com, the 247Sports affiliate that covers the Hoosiers.

Peegs.com's insiders are providing on-the-ground updates on every development surrounding Woodson's exit and the future of the Indiana basketball program, including insights from Trevor Andershock, Jared Kelly and Jeff Rabjohns, all of whom have deep-rooted ties inside the Indiana program. Get all the inside scoop on the basketball program, plus and VIP intel on Indiana football, recruiting and more, as well as access to Peegs.com's VIPs forums, where you can connect with other Indiana fans and insiders.

And right now, Peegs.com is offering 60% off annual subscriptions*, so now is the time to sign up. The team at Peegs.com already has a list out of several potential candidates and there are some surprising names on the list. Head to Peegs.com now to see them all.

Top Indiana basketball coach candidates

One name the staff has identified as a potential target on the Indiana basketball coaching hot board is UCLA coach Mick Cronin. Cronin has been a consistent winner at Murray State, Cincinnati and now UCLA. He had a streak of 12 straight NCAA Tournament appearances broken last year, but he has the Bruins right back in the mix this season at at 17-6 and 8-4 in Big Ten play.

His career highlights include taking Murray State to the NCAA Tournament in 2006, leading Cincinnati to the Sweet 16 in 2012 and then orchestrating a First Four to Final Four run for UCLA in 2021.

"Cronin, 53, is rumored to want to be back in the Midwest," Andershock wrote. "He grew up in Cincinnati before also coaching for the Bearcats. Cronin has a sustained history of winning after a slow start at Cincinnati. Cronin has made the NCAA Tournament in 14 of his 21 complete seasons." See more candidates at Peegs.com.

How to get insider Indiana coaching staff search updates

The rest of the list includes the head coach of one of Indiana's big rivals and a huge name in the basketball world "who is the white whale of Indiana basketball." You can only see who they are at Peegs.com.

Who are the top names in the Indiana basketball coaching search, and who is Indiana's white whale? Go to Peegs.com to see their Indiana coaching hot board and more, all from a team of reporters with decades of experience covering the Hoosiers, and find out.

And reminder, Peegs.com is offering 60% off an annual VIP membership as a coaching search special, so subscribe now before it's too late.

*Terms: This offer is only available for new members who sign up for an annual subscription to Peegs.com. After the first year, subscription will re-bill on an annual basis at the regular rate. 247Sports.com reserves the right to alter or cancel this promotion at any time. Please write support@247sports.com with any questions you may have.