Indiana basketball has won five national championships, but none since 1987, meaning whomever takes over after Mike Woodson steps down after this season can become an icon at one of the most legendary college basketball programs in the nation by delivering another title to the Hoosiers. Brad Stevens, who led Butler to two National Championship Game appearances before joining the Boston Celtics as head coach and team president, has stated he's not interested in the Indiana basketball head coach position, which might have disappointed Hoosiers fans. However, there are still ample big-name coaches who could take over, so who are some names for Indiana basketball fans to keep an eye on during the Indiana coaching search? If you want the latest Indiana basketball hot board, be sure to see the Indiana basketball coaching candidates from Peegs.com, the 247Sports affiliate that covers the Hoosiers.

Peegs.com's insiders are providing on-the-ground updates on every development surrounding Woodson's exit and the future of the Indiana basketball program, including insights from Trevor Andershock, Jared Kelly and Jeff Rabjohns, all of whom have deep-rooted ties inside the Indiana program. Get all the inside scoop on the basketball program, plus and VIP intel on Indiana football, recruiting and more, as well as access to Peegs.com's VIPs forums, where you can connect with other Indiana fans and insiders.

And right now, Peegs.com is offering 60% off annual subscriptions*, so now is the time to sign up. The team at Peegs.com already has a list out of several potential candidates and there are some surprising names on the list. Head to Peegs.com now to see them all.

Top Indiana basketball coach candidates

One name the staff has identified as a potential target on the Indiana basketball coaching hot board is UCLA coach Mick Cronin. Indiana is likely to miss the NCAA Tournament for the second straight year despite being the preseason No. 17 team in the nation and Cronin has taken over in a similar position before. When he became UCLA head coach, the Bruins failed to make the Round of 64 in back-to-back seasons despite opening as a top-25 team both years. Two years later, Cronin had the Bruins in the Final Four and he's likely to lead UCLA to its fourth NCAA Tournament over his six years at the program come March.

Cronin's Midwestern roots could make the Indiana position more appealing and meaningful to him. Cronin, born in Cincinnati, attended Cincinnati as a student and his first college assistant coaching position was in Cincinnati. He was the head coach at Cincinnati for 13 years before taking over at UCLA. Cincinnati is less than 200 miles away from Indiana and with a proven ability to recruit in the area and bring top talent from around the nation to the Midwest, the 53-year-old could be the perfect fit to return Indiana to the national championship conversation. See more candidates at Peegs.com.

How to get insider Indiana coaching staff search updates

The rest of the list includes the head coach of one of Indiana's big rivals and a huge name in the basketball world "who is the white whale of Indiana basketball." You can only see who they are at Peegs.com.

Who are the top names in the Indiana basketball coaching search, and who is Indiana's white whale? Go to Peegs.com to see their Indiana coaching hot board and more, all from a team of reporters with decades of experience covering the Hoosiers, and find out.

And reminder, Peegs.com is offering 60% off an annual VIP membership as a coaching search special, so subscribe now before it's too late.

*Terms: This offer is only available for new members who sign up for an annual subscription to Peegs.com. After the first year, subscription will re-bill on an annual basis at the regular rate. 247Sports.com reserves the right to alter or cancel this promotion at any time. Please write support@247sports.com with any questions you may have.