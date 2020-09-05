The basketball program is one of four athletics teams at Indiana University that is temporarily pausing voluntary workouts after positive COVID-19 tests were detected, the school announced on Friday. Field hockey, men's soccer and wrestling are also halting workouts.

"Our athletic program is following strict protocols during these unprecedented times and we strongly support our medical staff as we try and mitigate this issue," said IU basketball coach Archie Miller in a statement. "It's clear that the health and safety of everyone in our program, athletic program, and university community will remain as our top priority."

The athletic department announced that it has administered a total of 1,417 COVID-19 tests for athletes, coaches and staff since June 8, and 63 of them have turned up positive. Fourteen of those came this week, which triggered the decision by the school to shut things down temporarily.

Indiana says that every positive test results in stringent isolation and contact tracing measures to detect how the disease spread and who else may have been exposed. Any individuals who are deemed close contacts are also quarantined at the recommendation of the IU Athletics Medical Advisory Group, so anyone who came into recent contact with the 14 people who tested positive would fall into that category.

Because of ongoing concerns related to the pandemic, all athletic activities -- when they do resume -- will continue to be voluntary "in all sports currently permitted to engage in such activities," per the school.