Bob Knight turned Indiana basketball into a national power with three national championships and 24 NCAA Tournaments over his 29 seasons. Since his departure following the 1999-2000 season, Indiana hasn't won another national title and has struggled to maintain consistency as one of 64-68 teams selected for the NCAA Tournament. Indiana hopes they've found the man to change that after hiring Darian DeVries as the Indiana basketball program's sixth full-time head coach since Knight. DeVries has won at least 19 games in his seven career seasons as a Division I college basketball head coach. Indiana will be his third different stop over the last three years after spending one season at West Virginia following six years at Drake, but for the Iowa native with Midwestern roots, Indiana and DeVries could be the perfect long-term pairing.

Indiana basketball roster news

Conor Enright and DeVries will reunite at Indiana this year after the two were integral parts of Drake making the 2024 NCAA Tournament. Enright averaged 6.9 points and 3.2 assists over 26.1 minutes as a sophomore at Drake in the 2023-24 college basketball season before DeVries became West Virginia head coach last season and Enright transferred to DePaul. Enright averaged 7.5 points and 6.2 assists per game last season at DePaul and will likely become one of the ball-dominant guards for Indiana next season.

Enright will reunite with multiple members of the DeVries family as Tucker DeVries has followed his father throughout his coaching tenure. Tucker, who led Drake with 21.6 points and 3.7 assists in the 2023-24 college basketball season, is expected to be granted an additional year of eligibility after playing just eight games before a season-ending shoulder injury at West Virginia last year. The DeVries duo and Enright averaged 27.5 wins and made the NCAA Tournament in each of their two years at Drake. They'll seek to replicate that success in Indiana. Get the latest Indiana basketball roster news at Peegs.com.

How to get insider Indiana basketball roster updates

