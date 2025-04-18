Indiana basketball has not made the Sweet 16 since 2016, so ending that drought will be one goal for the new Indiana basketball coaching staff. Darian DeVries was hired to replace Mike Woodson at the end of the season, and he recently added new staff members to assist him on the Indiana basketball recruiting trail. DeVries has already earned commitments from four college basketball transfers as he begins to fill out the new Indiana basketball roster. Which other players is DeVries targeting from the college basketball transfer portal? If you love the Hoosiers, or want the latest roster updates and college basketball transfer portal news, be sure to see what the proven team of insiders are saying at Peegs.com, the 247Sports affiliate that covers the Hoosiers.

Peegs.com's insiders are providing on-the-ground updates on every development surrounding Woodson's exit and the future of the Indiana basketball program, including insights from Trevor Andershock, Jared Kelly and Jeff Rabjohns, all of whom have deep-rooted ties inside the Indiana program. Get all the inside scoop on the basketball program, plus and VIP intel on Indiana football, recruiting and more, as well as access to Peegs.com's VIPs forums, where you can connect with other Indiana fans and insiders.

And right now, Peegs.com is offering 50% off annual subscriptions*, so now is the time to sign up. The team at Peegs.com already has news out on who is coming and going on the Indiana basketball roster. Head to Peegs.com now to see the latest updates.

Indiana basketball roster news

DeVries just secured his biggest win in the transfer portal, as Sam Houston State shooting guard Lamar Wilkerson announced his commitment earlier this week. Wilkerson averaged 20.5 points per game last season and has shot better than 40% from 3-point range in his career. He was being recruited by major SEC programs like Florida, Auburn and Kentucky, so his commitment showed that DeVries can go toe-to-toe with other big-name coaches.

Wilkerson slides in next to DeVries' son, Tucker, who has been an elite scorer throughout his career. In the frontcourt, Indiana added Davidson transfer Reed Bailey following his All-Atlantic 10 season. The Hoosiers still need to add depth and size to their roster in the coming weeks, and DeVries is in contact with multiple players from the portal. Get the latest Indiana basketball roster news at Peegs.com.

How to get insider Indiana basketball roster updates

DeVries is expected to go after some big names in the transfer portal, and the Peegs.com staff has all the latest news involving incoming and outgoing transfers. You can only see the latest updates at Peegs.com.

Who are the top names Indiana basketball is pursuing under coach Darian DeVries? Go to Peegs.com to see their insider information, all from a team of reporters with decades of experience covering the Hoosiers, and find out.

And remember, Peegs.com is offering 50% off an annual VIP membership for a limited time, so subscribe now before it's too late.

*Terms: This offer is only available for new members who sign up for an annual subscription to Peegs.com. After the first year, subscription will re-bill on an annual basis at the regular rate. 247Sports.com reserves the right to alter or cancel this promotion at any time. Please write support@247sports.com with any questions you may have.