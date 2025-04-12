Indiana basketball has fallen on hard times, but it is still one of the most prestigious programs in the country. The Hoosiers are entering a new era after hiring head coach Darian DeVries to replace Mike Woodson. DeVries led Drake to back-to-back NCAA Tournament appearances in 2023 and 2024 before coming up short of the Big Dance in his lone season with West Virginia. The 50-year-old Iowa native told reporters that he intended to stay with West Virginia, but Indiana was a dream job that he could not pass up. DeVries inherited an Indiana basketball roster that was practically empty, as the Hoosiers lost a plethora of players to graduation and the college basketball transfer portal.

Indiana basketball roster news

Every Indiana scholarship player with remaining eligibility has entered the portal, except for Luke Goode and Dallas James. Both of them need to win an appeal with the NCAA to get another year of eligibility, so DeVries cannot count on their services. However, he has already snagged three transfers from the portal, including his son, Tucker, who scored 14.9 points per game in eight games for West Virginia prior to a season-ending shoulder injury.

He joins DePaul transfer Conor Enright and Davidson transfer Reed Bailey as early pieces on the roster. Enright played for DeVries at Drake before transferring to DePaul last season, averaging 6.2 assists for the Blue Demons. Bailey is coming off an exceptional season for Davidson, scoring 18.8 points, grabbing 6.1 rebounds and dishing out 3.8 assists per game. He committed to Indiana despite offers from schools like Kentucky and Texas. Get the latest Indiana basketball roster news at Peegs.com.

