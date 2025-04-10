Darian DeVries has moved around over the last three years and, in turn, so has his son, Tucker DeVries. He was at Drake for his first three seasons and after receiving a medical redshirt because of a shoulder injury eight games into his first year at West Virginia, Tucker was granted an additional year of eligibility. He just followed his father to Indiana, where he will try to lead Indiana back to the NCAA Tournament after missing March Madness the last two years. His father will need a strong 2025-26 Indiana basketball roster and has been active in the college basketball transfer portal. Who are the final pieces DeVries may look to cement the 2025-26 Indiana basketball lineup? If you love the Hoosiers, or want the latest roster updates and college basketball transfer portal news, be sure to see what the proven team of insiders are saying at Peegs.com, the 247Sports affiliate that covers the Hoosiers.

Indiana basketball roster news

The Hoosiers only have one Class of 2025 commit signed for next year, but he comes from the program that produced Cooper Flagg. Trent Sisley, a 6-foot-7 forward from Indiana, played at Montverde Academy in Florida and became DeVries' first high school signee at Indiana. Sisley was third on Montverde Academy in scoring (10.9 points per game) and second in rebounding (5.7 per game) this year and was ranked No. 66 in the nation by 247Sports in the Class of 2025.

There likely won't be many Class of 2025 immediate impact players available for DeVries, which makes the transfer portal even more important. However, due to various coaching changes and the transfer portal, there are multiple top 100 Class of 2025 recruits still unsigned who DeVries could try and convince at the final hour. Reed Bailey, a 6-10 forward who averaged 18.8 ppg as a junior at Davidson last season, became DeVries' third transfer portal signee on Sunday and he'll have an immediate impact for the Hoosiers. Get the latest Indiana basketball roster news at Peegs.com.

How to get insider Indiana basketball roster updates

