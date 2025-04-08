Indiana basketball will begin a new era next season with former Drake and West Virginia head coach Darian DeVries taking over. Since being hired on March 18, it has been a whirlwind for DeVries, who has hustled to build out the Indiana basketball coaching staff and start overhauling the Indiana basketball roster. The college basketball transfer portal is open until April 22 and DeVries has hit the ground running as a recruiter. The first domino to fall was his son Tucker DeVries, who has scored 1,986 points in his collegiate career and is expected to get a medical redshirt season after spending three years with his father at Drake and one in West Virginia.

Indiana basketball roster news

After quickly receiving a commitment from his son, DeVries went to the well again with a commitment from DePaul point guard Conor Enright. Before spending a season at DePaul, Enright came off the bench for DeVries at Drake in 2022-23 and then earned the starting point guard role the following season. The Chicago-area native decided to transfer home after DeVries left for West Virginia and averaged 7.5 points and 6.2 assists per game in the Big East last year for DePaul.

DeVries also added a commitment on Sunday from former Davidson forward Reed Bailey. At 6-foot-10, Bailey averaged 18.8 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game last season while shooting 47.7% from the floor and 41.5% from the 3-point line. He was rated as a four-star prospect in the 247Sports composite rankings and chose Indiana over big-time programs like Kentucky, Kansas and Texas. Get the latest Indiana basketball roster news at Peegs.com.

