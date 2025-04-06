Mike Woodson's four-year stint as the head coach of Indiana basketball is over, with Darian DeVries taking over for the 2025-26 IU basketball season. The former West Virginia coach is known for turning around programs, and while Indiana is coming off a 19-13 season, it is dealing with roster turnover. Just three scholarship players are slated for next season's Indiana basketball roster. A challenge in rebuilding the Indiana basketball roster is in front of DeVries, and that starts with having success in the college basketball transfer portal.

Indiana basketball roster news

Tucker DeVries officially signed with IU on Wednesday, April 2 as Indiana will be the third program that he plays under his father at. The younger DeVries was the No. 11 overall player in the transfer portal and was a two-time MVC Player of the Year while playing for his dad at Drake, before an injury-shortened season last year at WVU. He also twice led the MVC in total points as he's not just a nepotism signee and brings definitive credentials to Bloomington.

A fellow wing that Indiana would like alongside Tucker DeVries is forward Tyrone Riley, who spent last year at San Francisco. He made the WCC All-Freshman Team by averaging 9.6 points on 50% shooting. Riley started 34 of 35 games for a Dons team which went 25-10, and he also put up 6.0 rebounds, 1.2 steals and 1.0 assists per game. He's ranked as a top-10 small forward in the college basketball transfer portal, and with that status comes lots of suitors as Indiana is one of over a dozen Power 5 programs interested in his services. Get the latest Indiana basketball roster news at Peegs.com.

