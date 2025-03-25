Indiana basketball is in the midst of major changes after the Hoosiers hired former Drake and West Virginia head coach Darian DeVries to fill their Indiana head coaching vacancy. Indiana basketball is one of the most prestigious programs in the country, with five national championships and eight Final Four appearances. West Virginia won 19 games in its first season under DeVries, who will hope for a quick turnaround in Bloomington. Despite Indiana's struggles in recent seasons, its prestige and payroll could lead to a quick turnaround with DeVries at the helm.

As one of the premier programs in college basketball, DeVries is set to hit the college basketball transfer portal hard in hopes of landing players who can lead the Hoosiers back to prominence. What will the 2025-26 Indiana basketball roster look like, and who will come and go via the Indiana basketball transfer portal?

Indiana basketball roster news

DeVries didn't take much time adding to the depth of his roster at Indiana. The first move made by DeVries was to sign his son, Tucker, who entered the transfer portal last week with a "do not contact" tag. The two-time Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Year will follow his dad to Indiana to give the Hoosiers a 6-foot-7 sharpshooter on the wing.

The senior played the first eight games of the 2024-25 season before suffering a right shoulder injury that sidelined him for the rest of the year. At West Virginia, the younger DeVries was used as a ball-handler, screener, cutter, playmaker, and shooter. He can create a mismatch for opposing defenses with his versatility and knock down shots if opponents do not match up correctly. DeVries is a 36.7% career shooter on 752 three-point attempts, giving the Hoosiers a legitimate threat from the outside.

Meanwhile, redshirt freshman guard Jakai Newton is the latest Indiana player to enter the transfer portal. A four-star prospect in the 2023 class, Newton only played in four games in his two years at Indiana due to injuries. Newton is one of four Indiana players in the transfer portal, joining Malik Reneau, Mackenzie Mgbako, and Gabe Cupps. Get the latest Indiana basketball roster news at Peegs.com.

