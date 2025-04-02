For decades, Indiana basketball was viewed as one of the sport's Blue Bloods due to its sustained success. However, that status has come into question in recent years. Mike Woodson couldn't resurrect the Hoosiers in his four years as head coach, so he has been replaced by former WVU lead man Darian DeVries. He will be tasked with making the Indiana basketball roster a contender in a new-look Big Ten and with getting Indiana to the second weekend of March Madness, something the program hasn't done since 2016.

Indiana basketball roster news

Malik Reneau, who led Indiana with 13.3 points last season, is looking for greener pastures as he entered the portal, where he's the No. 16 overall player available, per 247Sports. Additionally, IU's third-leading scorer in Mackenzie Mgbako (12.2), has also joined the college basketball transfer portal. Mgbako was a top-10 overall recruit, so he and Reneau are two of the most coveted players available as they're part of the mass exodus of players from Bloomington.

Someone who could make his way to IU's campus is Conor Enright, who played last year at DePaul but began his career at Drake under DeVries. Enright was MVC All-Freshman in 2022-23 and finished seventh in total assists in the Big East in 2024-25. He entered the portal shortly after DePaul was knocked out of the Big East tourney and has one more season of eligibility remaining. He's been linked to reuniting with DeVries at IU but also took a visit to Iowa, so a couple of Big Ten programs are interested in the veteran leadership the fifth-year senior would provide next season. Get the latest Indiana basketball roster news at Peegs.com.

