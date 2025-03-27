Over the last 101 seasons of Indiana men's basketball, there have only been 11 head coaches. However, with Mike Woodson announcing his departure, the Hoosiers spent months searching for their next men's basketball search and eventually landed on West Virginia head coach Darian DeVries. The latter went 19-13 in his only season at West Virginia and narrowly missed the 2025 NCAA Tournament, but he did make three March Madness appearances in six years at Drake and won two MVC Tournament championships.

Indiana basketball roster news

With Woodson leaving, Indiana has five players that have entered the college basketball transfer portal but two players with remaining eligibility are yet to enter. Malik Reneau and Mackenzie Mgbako, two of Indiana's three leading scorers, have entered the transfer portal but DeVries has met with Reneau and there's at least some hope that Mgbako could return after testing his NBA draft stock. Myles Rice also entered the portal on Wednesday after one season in Bloomington where he averaged 10.1 points per game.

However, DeVries built West Virginia into an NCAA Tournament contender in just a season by working the college basketball transfer portal, with four of the top five scorers for the Mountaineers coming in as transfers (the fifth was true freshman). One name to keep an eye on is DeVries' son, Tucker DeVries, who could be eligible for a medical redshirt after playing only eight games this year before undergoing shoulder surgery. DeVries has already stated his intention to follow his father to Indiana if he gets his waiver and he's piled up 1,986 career points over three seasons at Drake and eight games with the Mountaineers. Get the latest Indiana basketball roster news at Peegs.com.

