The Indiana basketball team is in the midst of change, but Hoosiers fans are excited about the future of the program. Darian DeVries was announced as the next Indiana basketball head coach, and he'll bring a wealth of experience to Bloomington. DeVries spent 17 years as an assistant at Creighton before getting his shot to lead a program at Drake and West Virginia. During his six seasons with the Bulldogs, DeVries won 20 games every season and reached the NCAA Tournament three times out of a mid-major.

DeVries served as the head coach at West Virginia last season, leading the Mountaineers to 10 more victories than the previous season and a 10-10 record in the Big 12. Now, he will be tasked with leading a program that has made the Final Four eight times and won five national championships. The college basketball transfer portal is open until April 22, and the Hoosiers are expected to be one of the most active teams this offseason. If you love the Hoosiers, or want the latest roster updates and college basketball transfer portal news, be sure to see what the proven team of insiders are saying at Peegs.com, the 247Sports affiliate that covers the Hoosiers.

Peegs.com's insiders are providing on-the-ground updates on every development surrounding Woodson's exit and the future of the Indiana basketball program, including insights from Trevor Andershock, Jared Kelly and Jeff Rabjohns, all of whom have deep-rooted ties inside the Indiana program.

Indiana basketball roster news

The Hoosiers currently only have two scholarship players on their men's basketball roster. One of those players is Tucker DeVries, the head coach's son and a transfer from WVU. The other is Trent Sisley, a 2025 four-star forward from Montverde Academy and Heritage Hills High School. Seven scholarship players who played this past season for the Hoosiers have entered their names in the transfer portal, leaving DeVries with an ample amount of space for incoming transfers.

One player DeVries and his staff are targeting this offseason is Xavier transfer Ryan Conwell. He's an Indianapolis native and was on campus on Monday for a visit. Conwell is an experienced guard who averaged 16.5 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Musketeers last season. He's proven to be an effective shooter, knocking down 51.0% of his two-point attempts and 41.3% of his 3-pointers last season. Get the latest Indiana basketball roster news at Peegs.com.

