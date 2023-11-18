The next episode of CBS Sports' original series "Home Court" features Indiana coach Mike Woodson, who is in his third season as the coach of the Hoosiers. CBS Sports college basketball analyst Clark Kellogg talks with Woodson about his Indiana roots and the resurgence of the Hoosiers program under his watch and more.

Woodson talks about his relationship with his former coach, Indiana legend Bob Knight, who coached at the program from 1971-2000. Knight, 83, died earlier this month and is remembered as one of the most iconic coaches in the history of the sport.

"The best, Bob Knight," Woodson said on what he remembers from his days playing for Knight at Indiana. "He set the stage in terms of putting me in the right position on and off the court to grow as a man. It wasn't easy by any means. I tell these young guys all the time, coach Knight was tough. … when I came here it just went to a different level."

Kellogg and Woodson also discuss his journey as a hometown basketball star to a career in the NBA, coaching at his alma mater as well as the future of Indiana basketball under his leadership. The Hoosiers hired Woodson in 2021 following his NBA coaching career.

"It's like a dream come true," Woodson said about coaching his alma mater. "I have pretty much done everything in basketball. ... Being able to circle back after 42 years is like a dream come true."

"Home Court: Mike Woodson" debuts Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET. The half-hour episode will precede CBS Sports Network's coverage of the Baha Mar Hoops Bahamas Championship

How to watch 'Home Court: Mike Woodson'