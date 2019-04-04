Indiana freshman Romeo Langford, projected first-round pick, declares for 2019 NBA Draft

Indiana shooting guard Romeo Langford will officially declare for the 2019 NBA Draft next week, the freshman tells ESPN, paving the way for him to become the first one-and-done at the program since Noah Vonleh in 2014.

Langford will leave the Hoosier State as one of the most decorated recruits to come through the IU program. A top-five scorer in Indiana state history in high school, he committed to the IU program and coach Archie Miller last year as the No. 7 overall prospect in the 2018 recruiting class.

Langford's production matched his pedigree. He averaged 16.5 points and 5.4 rebounds per game last season, and while the Hoosiers as a program floundered, he put up stellar numbers that made him among the top 10 freshmen in the sport all season.

Questions about how Langford's unique release and scoring instincts will translate to the NBA have caused his stock to dip a bit, but his talent and upside could earn him a spot in the first round this summer. He is the No. 17 overall prospect in the CBS Sports Top-75 prospect rankings, and a projected No. 13 pick in Reid Forgrave's most recent mock draft.