Who's Playing

FGCU Eagles @ Indiana Hoosiers

Current Records: FGCU 0-0, Indiana 0-0

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall -- Bloomington, Indiana

Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall -- Bloomington, Indiana TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Online Streaming: Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Indiana Hoosiers will host the FGCU Eagles to start their respective NCAA Basketball runs. tip off is scheduled at 6:30 p.m. ET on November 7th at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

Tuesday's matchup is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: FGCU were smashing the glass last season, having averaged 34.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Indiana struggles in that department as they were even better at 35.9 per game.

Looking back to last season, FGCU finished on the right side of .500 (17-14), and they're hoping to kick off an even more successful campaign this year. Similarly, Indiana had a phenomenal run, finishing with a superb 21-10 record.

FGCU is hoping to beat the odds on Tuesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They finished last season with a 13-17 record against the spread.

The disadvantage in the odds might be especially worrying for FGCU considering the team was a sub-par 4-6 as the underdog last season. Betting on them to win was the most profitable play last year, as bettors who put $100 on that outcome in every game walked away with $670.99. Indiana will open their season as the favorite, and the team was 18-4 as such last season.





The over/under is set at 144 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.