Who's Playing

Iowa Hawkeyes @ Indiana Hoosiers

Current Records: Iowa 12-8, Indiana 12-8

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, January 30, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, January 30, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall -- Bloomington, Indiana

Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall -- Bloomington, Indiana TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $4.00

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big Ten matchup on schedule as the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Indiana Hoosiers are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on January 30th at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Coming in fresh off a win as the underdog, Iowa will stroll into this one as the favorite.

The oddsmakers set the bar high, but Iowa and Michigan didn't disappoint and broke past the 162 point over/under on Saturday. The Hawkeyes walked away with an 88-78 victory over the Wolverines.

Iowa relied on the efforts of Tony Perkins, who scored 24 points along with five assists and three steals, and Payton Sandfort, who went 6 for 8 from beyond the arc en route to 26 points and 3 assists. Those 26 points set a new season-high mark for him. The team also got some help courtesy of Owen Freeman, who scored 15 points along with nine rebounds and three blocks.

Meanwhile, Indiana's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight loss. They took a 70-62 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Fighting Illini.

Indiana's loss came about despite a quality game from Malik Reneau, who scored 21 points along with seven rebounds.

The Hawkeyes' victory bumped their record up to 12-8. As for the Hoosiers, they bumped their record down to 12-8 with that defeat, which was their fourth straight on the road.

Tuesday's game is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Iowa just can't miss this season, having made 47.9% of their shots per game. However, it's not like Indiana struggles in that department as they've made 47.9% of their shots per game this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Iowa took their victory against Indiana in their previous matchup back in February of 2023 by a conclusive 90-68. Will Iowa repeat their success, or does Indiana have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Iowa is a slight 1-point favorite against Indiana, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened as a pick 'em.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 160 points.

Series History

Iowa has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Indiana.