Who's Playing

Michigan State Spartans @ Indiana Hoosiers

Current Records: Michigan State 18-12, Indiana 17-13

How To Watch

When: Sunday, March 10, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, March 10, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. ET Where: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall -- Bloomington, Indiana

Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall -- Bloomington, Indiana TV: CBS

CBS Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big Ten matchup on schedule as the Michigan State Spartans and the Indiana Hoosiers are set to tip at 4:30 p.m. ET on March 10th at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

After a 88-74 finish the last time they played, Michigan State and Northwestern decided to play a little more cautiously this time around. The Spartans secured a 53-49 W over the Wildcats on Wednesday. Despite the victory, that was the fewest points Michigan State has scored all year.

Michigan State got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was Malik Hall out in front who dropped a double-double on 15 points and 17 rebounds. Tyson Walker was another key contributor, scoring 19 points along with five assists and five rebounds.

Meanwhile, Indiana waltzed into their matchup on Wednesday with two straight wins but they left with three. They came out on top against the Golden Gophers by a score of 70-58. Winning is a bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 16 more assists than your opponent, as Indiana did.

Indiana relied on the efforts of Trey Galloway, who dropped a double-double on 13 points and 11 assists, and Kel'el Ware, who dropped a double-double on 26 points and 11 rebounds. Ware didn't help Indiana's cause all that much against Maryland on Sunday but the same can't be said for this matchup. Another player making a difference was Mackenzie Mgbako, who scored 15 points.

The Spartans' victory bumped their record up to 18-12. As for the Hoosiers, their win bumped their record up to 17-13.

Michigan State strolled past Indiana in their previous matchup back in February of 2023 by a score of 80-65. The rematch might be a little tougher for Michigan State since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Michigan State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Indiana.