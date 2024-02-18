Who's Playing

Northwestern Wildcats @ Indiana Hoosiers

Current Records: Northwestern 17-8, Indiana 14-10

How To Watch

When: Sunday, February 18, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET

Where: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall -- Bloomington, Indiana

TV: Fox Sports 1

What to Know

After two games on the road, Indiana is heading back home. They and the Northwestern Wildcats will face off in a Big Ten battle at 3:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

Indiana won a close one the last time they played, but unfortunately they suffered a serious change of fortune last Saturday. They suffered a bruising 79-59 loss at the hands of the Boilermakers. Indiana was surely aware of their disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result.

Despite their loss, Indiana saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. CJ Gunn, who scored 13 points, was perhaps the best of all. Gunn didn't help Indiana's cause all that much against the Buckeyes two weeks ago but the same can't be said for this matchup. Kel'el Ware was another key contributor, scoring 11 points along with eight rebounds.

Indiana struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only five offensive rebounds. They were smoked by their opponents in that department as Purdue pulled down 15 offensive rebounds.

Meanwhile, Northwestern suffered their closest loss since December 13, 2023 on Thursday. They fell just short of the Scarlet Knights by a score of 63-60. Northwestern got off to an early lead (up 13 with 5:21 left in the first quarter), but sadly they weren't able to maintain that momentum.

Boo Buie put forth a good effort for the losing side as he went 6 for 10 from beyond the arc en route to 27 points and 1 assist.

The Hoosiers' loss dropped their record down to 14-10. As for the Wildcats, they dropped their record down to 17-8 with that defeat, which was their fifth straight on the road.

Looking ahead, Indiana is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. Anyone thinking of taking them against the spread should keep this in mind: the team hasn't covered the last three times they've played Northwestern.

Indiana couldn't quite finish off the Wildcats in their previous matchup back in February of 2023 and fell 64-62. Will Indiana have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Indiana is a slight 2-point favorite against Northwestern, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hoosiers as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is 139 points.

Series History

Indiana and Northwestern both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.