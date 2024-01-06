Who's Playing

Ohio State Buckeyes @ Indiana Hoosiers

Current Records: Ohio State 12-2, Indiana 10-4

How To Watch

What to Know

Indiana will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. The Indiana Hoosiers and the Ohio State Buckeyes will face off in a Big Ten battle at 8:00 p.m. ET at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Indiana might want some stickum for this game since the team gave up 19 turnovers on Wednesday.

After a string of three wins, Indiana's good fortune finally ran out. The match between the Hoosiers and the Cornhuskers wasn't particularly close, with the Hoosiers falling 86-70.

Kel'el Ware put forth a good effort for the losing side as he dropped a double-double on 20 points and ten rebounds. He has been hot recently, having posted two or more blocks the last three times he's played. Another player making a difference was Malik Reneau, who scored 14 points along with six rebounds and five assists.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to rack up ten more assists than your opponent, a fact Ohio State proved on Wednesday. They secured a 76-72 W over the Scarlet Knights. The victory was nothing new for Ohio State as they're now sitting on four straight.

Ohio State got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was Bruce Thornton out in front who scored 24 points along with seven assists. Jamison Battle was another key contributor, going 6 for 9 from beyond the arc en route to 22 points and 0 assists.

The Hoosiers' defeat dropped their record down to 10-4. As for the Buckeyes, their win was their seventh straight at home, which pushed their record up to 12-2.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Indiana hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 75.9 points per game. However, it's not like Ohio State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 79.1 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Indiana strolled past Ohio State when the teams last played back in January of 2023 by a score of 86-70. Does Indiana have another victory up their sleeve, or will Ohio State turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Ohio State is a slight 1-point favorite against Indiana, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Buckeyes slightly, as the game opened with the Buckeyes as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 148 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Ohio State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Indiana.