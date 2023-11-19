Halftime Report

This game looks nothing like the tight 57-54 margin from UConn's win over Indiana in their previous head-to-head back in December of 2019. UConn is fully in control with a 77-57 lead over Indiana.

UConn already has four blowout wins this season, but why stop there? Barring a freak comeback, they will be celebrating another huge win in the locker room very soon.

Who's Playing

UConn Huskies @ Indiana Hoosiers

Current Records: UConn 3-0, Indiana 3-0

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York TV: ESPN

What to Know

Indiana has played every game this season on their home court, but they'll have to hit the road on Sunday. They will face off against the UConn Huskies at 1:00 p.m. ET at Madison Square Garden. Keep an eye on the score for this one: the pair posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

Last Thursday, the Hoosiers beat the Raiders 89-80. With that victory, Indiana brought their scoring average up to 76.7 points per game.

Indiana can attribute much of their success to Kel'el Ware, who dropped a double-double on 22 points and 12 rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Trey Galloway, who scored 15 points along with 6 assists.

Meanwhile, UConn had already won two in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 41.5 points), and they went ahead and made it three on Tuesday. They blew past the Delta Devils, posting a 87-53 win at home. Fans of UConn have seen this all before: every one of the games they've played this season ended as a blowout.

Cam Spencer was the offensive standout of the contest as he went 7 for 11 from beyond the arc en route to 25 points and 4 assists. Donovan Clingan was another key contributor, scoring 17 points along with 5 rebounds and 3 blocks.

The Hoosiers' win was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 3-0. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 76.7 points per game. As for the Huskies, their victory bumped their record up to 3-0.

While fans of UConn and Indiana were happy after their last outing, their bettors probably weren't as neither team covered. Going forward, Indiana is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 12.5 points. This will be UConn's first time playing as the underdogs this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Indiana have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 33 rebounds per game. However, it's not like UConn struggles in that department as they've been even better at 44.3 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Odds

UConn is a big 12.5-point favorite against Indiana, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 12.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 144.5 points.

Series History

Indiana won the only game these two teams have played in the last 4 years.