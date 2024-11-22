Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Indiana and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have jumped out to a quick 36-27 lead against UNCG.

Indiana entered the match having won three straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it four, or will UNCG step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

UNCG Spartans @ Indiana Hoosiers

Current Records: UNCG 2-1, Indiana 3-0

How To Watch

When: Thursday, November 21, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, November 21, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall -- Bloomington, Indiana

Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall -- Bloomington, Indiana TV: Fox Sports 1

What to Know

Spartans fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Thursday as the odds are decidedly against them. They will challenge the Indiana Hoosiers at 6:30 p.m. ET at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, the two teams will really light up the scoreboard.

UNCG took a loss when they played away from home last Monday, but their home fans gave them all the motivation they needed on Saturday. They took their game with ease, bagging a 99-54 win over NC-Wesleyan. The match was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 49-24.

UNCG was working as a unit and finished the game with 22 assists. That's the most assists they've posted since back in December of 2023.

Meanwhile, Indiana entered their tilt with S. Carolina on Saturday with two consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with three. They took down the Gamecocks 87-71.

Indiana can attribute much of their success to Myles Rice, who went 7 for 10 en route to 23 points. The team also got some help courtesy of Mackenzie Mgbako, who went 5 for 8 en route to 17 points plus seven rebounds.

UNCG now has a winning record of 2-1. As for Indiana, they pushed their record up to 3-0 with the victory, which was their fifth straight at home dating back to last season.

Thursday's matchup is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: UNCG has been dynamite from deep this season, having nailed 39.7% of their threes per game. However, it's not like Indiana struggles in that department as they've made 39.2% of their threes this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Odds

Indiana is a big 17.5-point favorite against UNCG, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hoosiers as a 16.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 145.5 points.

