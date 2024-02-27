Who's Playing

Wisconsin Badgers @ Indiana Hoosiers

Current Records: Wisconsin 18-9, Indiana 14-13

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, February 27, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, February 27, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall -- Bloomington, Indiana

Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall -- Bloomington, Indiana TV: Peacock

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Wisconsin is 8-2 against the Hoosiers since March of 2017, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Tuesday. Both teams will face off in a Big Ten battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Wisconsin is no doubt hoping to put an end to a four-game streak of away losses.

Last Tuesday, the Badgers didn't have too much breathing room in their match against the Terrapins, but they still walked away with a 74-70 win.

Wisconsin got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was Tyler Wahl out in front who scored 18 points along with six rebounds. Max Klesmit was another key contributor, scoring 16 points.

Meanwhile, Indiana's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fourth straight loss. They fell 83-74 to the Nittany Lions. Indiana has not had much luck with the Nittany Lions recently, as the team's come up short the last three times they've met.

Indiana's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Malik Reneau, who scored 27 points along with six rebounds, and Kel'el Ware who scored 16 points along with eight rebounds and two blocks. Reneau is trending in the right direction, as he's improved his point production for three games straight.

The Badgers' victory bumped their record up to 18-9. As for the Hoosiers, they have been struggling recently as they've lost five of their last six games, which put a noticeable dent in their 14-13 record this season.

Wisconsin was able to grind out a solid win over the Hoosiers in their previous matchup back in January, winning 91-79. The rematch might be a little tougher for Wisconsin since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Wisconsin has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Indiana.