Who's Playing
Wisconsin Badgers @ Indiana Hoosiers
Current Records: Wisconsin 18-9, Indiana 14-13
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday, February 27, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall -- Bloomington, Indiana
- TV: Peacock
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
Wisconsin is 8-2 against the Hoosiers since March of 2017, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Tuesday. Both teams will face off in a Big Ten battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Wisconsin is no doubt hoping to put an end to a four-game streak of away losses.
Last Tuesday, the Badgers didn't have too much breathing room in their match against the Terrapins, but they still walked away with a 74-70 win.
Wisconsin got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was Tyler Wahl out in front who scored 18 points along with six rebounds. Max Klesmit was another key contributor, scoring 16 points.
Meanwhile, Indiana's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fourth straight loss. They fell 83-74 to the Nittany Lions. Indiana has not had much luck with the Nittany Lions recently, as the team's come up short the last three times they've met.
Indiana's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Malik Reneau, who scored 27 points along with six rebounds, and Kel'el Ware who scored 16 points along with eight rebounds and two blocks. Reneau is trending in the right direction, as he's improved his point production for three games straight.
The Badgers' victory bumped their record up to 18-9. As for the Hoosiers, they have been struggling recently as they've lost five of their last six games, which put a noticeable dent in their 14-13 record this season.
Wisconsin was able to grind out a solid win over the Hoosiers in their previous matchup back in January, winning 91-79. The rematch might be a little tougher for Wisconsin since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
Series History
Wisconsin has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Indiana.
- Jan 19, 2024 - Wisconsin 91 vs. Indiana 79
- Jan 14, 2023 - Indiana 63 vs. Wisconsin 45
- Feb 15, 2022 - Wisconsin 74 vs. Indiana 69
- Dec 08, 2021 - Wisconsin 64 vs. Indiana 59
- Jan 07, 2021 - Wisconsin 80 vs. Indiana 73
- Mar 07, 2020 - Wisconsin 60 vs. Indiana 56
- Dec 07, 2019 - Wisconsin 84 vs. Indiana 64
- Feb 26, 2019 - Indiana 75 vs. Wisconsin 73
- Jan 02, 2018 - Wisconsin 71 vs. Indiana 61
- Mar 10, 2017 - Wisconsin 70 vs. Indiana 60