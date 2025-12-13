The Indiana Hoosiers and Kentucky Wildcats renew their rivalry when they meet in non-conference action on Saturday. Indiana is coming off a 113-72 win over Penn State on Tuesday, while Kentucky downed North Carolina Central 103-67 that same night. The Hoosiers (8-2), who finished ninth in the Big Ten at 10-10 and were 19-13 overall last year, are 0-1 on the road this season. The Wildcats (6-4), who tied for sixth in the SEC at 10-8 and were 24-12 in 2024-25, are 6-1 on their home floor this year.

Tipoff from Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. Kentucky is a 3.5-point favorite in the latest Indiana vs. Kentucky odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 159.5. Before making any Kentucky vs. Indiana picks, check out the men's college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Indiana vs. Kentucky spread: Kentucky -3.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Indiana vs. Kentucky over/under: 159.5 points Indiana vs. Kentucky money line: Indiana +138, Kentucky -166 Indiana vs. Kentucky picks: See picks at SportsLine Indiana vs. Kentucky streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (159.5 points). The over hit in three of the last four Indiana games, while the over hit in Kentucky's last game.

The model projects the Hoosiers to have six players register 11.1 points or more, led by Lamar Wilkerson's projected 16.5 points. The Wildcats, meanwhile, are projected to have four players scoring 10.2 or more points, led by Otega Oweh with 14 points. The model projects a combined total of 161 points as the Over clears in nearly 60% of simulations.

