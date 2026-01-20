The third-ranked Michigan Wolverines will look to stay within striking distance of the Big Ten Conference lead when they battle the Indiana Hoosiers on Tuesday. Indiana is coming off a 74-57 loss to Iowa on Saturday, while Michigan topped Oregon 81-71 that same day. The Hoosiers (12-6, 3-4 Big Ten), who have lost three in a row, are 1-3 on the road this season. The Wolverines (16-1, 6-1 Big Ten), who have won two in a row, are 7-1 on their home court.

Tipoff from Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Mich., is set for 7 p.m. ET. Indiana leads the all-time series 110-67. Michigan is a 15.5-point favorite in the latest Indiana vs. Michigan odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 163.5. Before making any Michigan vs. Indiana picks, check out the men's college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every college basketball game 10,000 times and it enters Week 12 on a sizzling 10-1 run on its top-rated over/under college basketball picks dating back to last season.

Now, the model has simulated Indiana vs. Michigan 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted men's college basketball picks and betting predictions. Here are several men's college basketball odds and men's college basketball betting lines for Michigan vs. Indiana:

Indiana vs. Michigan spread: Michigan -15.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Indiana vs. Michigan over/under: 163.5 points Indiana vs. Michigan money line: Michigan -1887, Indiana +987 Indiana vs. Michigan picks: See picks at SportsLine Indiana vs. Michigan streaming: Peacock

How to make Indiana vs. Michigan picks

SportsLine's model is going Under on the total (163.5 points). The Under has hit in two of the last four meetings between the teams. The Under has hit in five of Indiana's last eight games, and in four of the last five Michigan games.

The model projects the Hoosiers to have six players register 11.7 points or more, including Lamar Wilkerson's projected 20.2 points. The Wolverines, meanwhile, are projected to have five players score 10.3 or more points, led by Yaxel Lendeborg, who is projected to score 15.5 points. The model projects a combined total of 157 points as the Under clears in over 60% of simulations.

The model also says one side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time.

So who wins Michigan vs. Indiana, and which side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time?