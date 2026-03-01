Two Big Ten blue bloods will meet on Sunday on CBS and Paramount+ when the Michigan St. Spartans visit the Indiana Hoosiers. No. 13 MSU (23-5, 13-4 Big Ten) has won three straight contests, most recently defeating Purdue 76-74 on Thursday. The Hoosiers (17-11, 8-9 Big Ten) have dropped three straight contests overall and are coming off a 72-68 Tuesday loss to Northwestern. MSU leads the all-time series 27-18.

Tipoff is at 3:45 p.m. ET from Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind. The Spartans prevailed, 81-60, when these teams met in Michigan on Jan. 13. The Spartans are 2.5-point favorites in the latest Indiana vs. Michigan State odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 144.5. The Spartans are at -161 on the money line. Before making any Michigan State vs. Indiana college basketball picks, check out the men's college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Michigan State vs. Indiana spread: Michigan State -2.5 at DraftKings Michigan State vs. Indiana over/under: 144.5 points Michigan State vs. Indiana money line: Michigan State -161, Indiana +135

SportsLine's model has simulated Michigan State vs. Indiana 10,000 times and is going Over on the total (144.5 points). Totals in the mid 140s like this one have leaned over for the Spartans as the Over is 4-2 when the O/U is between 142 and 147 this season. MSU has also engaged in high-scoring games versus teams that struggle defensively as Michigan State has eclipsed the total in five of six road games versus teams allowing over 72 ppg, with IU giving up 72.1 points per contest.

The Over is 7-1, overall, over Michigan State's last eight games, while Ohio State has seen the Over go 4-3 over its last seven matchups. Both squads are projected to have four double-digit scorers, with each team allowing multiple more points than what it gives up on average. The teams combine for 149 points, per the simulations, with the Over hitting in 63.1% of simulations.

