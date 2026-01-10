Big Ten contenders clash on Saturday afternoon when the undefeated and 10th-ranked Nebraska Cornhuskers travel to take on the Indiana Hoosiers. Nebraska has sprinted to a 15-0 start to the season and is 4-0 in Big Ten play with wins over Michigan State and Illinois already on its resume. Indiana, meanwhile, is 12-3 overall and 3-1 in the Big Ten.

Tipoff is at noon ET from Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind. The Hoosiers are 4.5-point favorites in the latest Indiana vs. Nebraska odds, while the over/under is 149.5. Before making any Nebraska vs. Indiana picks, check out the men's college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every college basketball game 10,000 times and it enters Week 10 on a sizzling 9-1 run on its top-rated over/under college basketball picks dating back to last season.

Now, the model has simulated Indiana vs. Nebraska 10,000 times and just revealed its men's college basketball picks and betting predictions. Here are several men's college basketball odds and men's college basketball betting lines for Nebraska vs. Indiana:

Indiana vs. Nebraska spread: Indiana -4.5 Indiana vs. Nebraska over/under: 149.5 points Indiana vs. Nebraska money line: Indiana -184, Nebraska +152 Indiana vs. Nebraska picks: See picks at SportsLine Indiana vs. Nebraska streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

How to make Indiana vs. Nebraska picks

After simulating Nebraska vs. Indiana 10,000 times, SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (149.5 points). Nebraska has trended to the Under overall this season, but the Cornhuskers have gone 4-1 to the Over on the road. Meanwhile, Indiana's offense has heated up with three straight games of 80 points or more, two of which went Over the total.

SportsLine's model is projecting 154 combined points as the Over clears 60% of the time.

The model also says one side of the spread hits more than 50% of the time.

So who wins Indiana vs. Nebraska, and which side of the spread hits more than 50% of the time?