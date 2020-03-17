Indiana promotes Scott Dolson to athletic director, replacing the retiring Fred Glass
Dolson was a student manager for the Hoosiers under legendary coach Bob Knight
Indiana basketball coach Archie Miller has a new boss, and it's someone who knows the the Hoosiers basketball program quite well as the school announced the promotion of Scott Dolson to athletic director on Tuesday to replace the retiring Fred Glass. Dolson has been Indiana's deputy athletics director since 2009 and was a student manager under legendary coach Bob Knight when the Hoosiers won the 1987 national championship.
"Given his background and experience in helping to oversee the recent growth and development of nearly every major area of IU's large athletics operation, Scott is extremely well-positioned to lead our intercollegiate athletics program and further its longstanding and storied traditions of excellence as well as build on Fred Glass' outstanding achievements of the last 10 years," IU president Michael McRobbie said in a university announcement.
A 14-member committee recommended Dolson for the job and his promotion is subject to the approval of the IU Board of Trustees next month, according to the university announcement. Dolson is a Michigan City, Indiana, native and graduated from Indiana with a degree in management.
"I am honored and humbled by the opportunity to lead the Indiana University Department of Intercollegiate Athletics, a place I have served for more than two decades and have long had a tremendous love and passion for," Dolson said in the university announcement.
Dolson's promotion arrives with Indiana coming off its first eight-win football season since 1993, but the storied basketball program is trying to find its footing under Miller, who replaced Tom Crean after the 2016-17 season. The Hoosiers finished the season 20-12 (9-11 Big Ten) and were projected to make the NCAA Tournament as a No. 10 seed, according to CBS Sports Bracketology expert Jerry Palm. The Hoosiers have not appeared in the tournament since 2016.
