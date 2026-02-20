The Indiana Hoosiers face the seventh-ranked Purdue Boilermakers in a key Big Ten matchup on Friday night. Indiana is coming off a 71-51 loss at Illinois on Sunday, while Purdue dropped a 91-80 decision to the Michigan Wolverines on Tuesday. The Hoosiers (17-9, 8-7 Big Ten), who are 10th in the conference, are 3-6 on the road this season. The Boilermakers (21-5, 11-4 Big Ten), who are tied for third in the league, are 11-3 on their home court.

Tipoff from Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind., is set for 8 p.m. ET. Purdue leads the all-time series 128-94, but Indiana earned a 72-67 win on Jan. 27. Purdue is an 11.5-point favorite in the latest Indiana vs. Purdue odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 149.5. Before making any Indiana vs. Purdue picks, check out the men's college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

New users can target the DraftKings promo code, which offers $200 in bonus bets if your $5+ bet wins:

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every college basketball game 10,000 times and it entered Week 16 on a sizzling 11-1 run on its top-rated over/under college basketball picks dating back to last season, and is on a 13-7 run on top-rated CBB side picks. Anyone following its college basketball betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has simulated Indiana vs. Purdue 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted men's college basketball picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several men's college basketball odds and men's college basketball betting lines for Purdue vs. Indiana:

Indiana vs. Purdue spread: Purdue -11.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Indiana vs. Purdue over/under: 149.5 points Indiana vs. Purdue money line: Purdue -806, Indiana +545 Indiana vs. Purdue picks: See picks at SportsLine Indiana vs. Purdue streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

New users can also target the latest Underdog promo code, good for $75 in fantasy bonus entries when you play $5 with the promo code CBSSPORTS2 in select states.

Top Purdue vs. Indiana predictions

SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (149.5 points). The Over has hit in four of the past seven head-to-head meetings between the schools. The Over has also hit in three of the past five Indiana games, and in four of the past seven Purdue games. The Hoosiers are 5-5 against the spread in their last 10 games.

The model projects the Hoosiers to have five players score 10.1 points or more, including Lamar Wilkerson's projected 21.5 points. The Boilermakers are projected to have four players score 12.6 or more points, led by Braden Smith, who is projected to score 17.2 points. The Over clears in 72% of simulations.

How to make Indiana vs. Purdue picks

The model also says one side of the spread hits more than 50% of the time. You can only see that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Purdue vs. Indiana, and which side of the spread hits more than 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Indiana vs. Purdue spread to back, all from the advanced model that has simulated this game 10,000 times, and find out.