A pair of in-state conference rivals will clash on Tuesday's college basketball schedule as the No. 12 Purdue Boilermakers visit the Indiana Hoosiers. The Boilermakers (17-3, 7-2 Big Ten) have dropped back-to-back outings, most recently falling 88-82 to Illinois on Saturday. The Hoosiers (13-7, 4-5 Big Ten) ended a four-game skid on Friday by defeating Rutgers, 82-59. The teams split their two matchups last season, with the home team winning each.

Tip-off is at 9 p.m. ET from Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind. Purdue leads the all-time series 128-93. The Boilermakers are 5.5-point favorites in the latest Purdue vs. Indiana odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 151.5. Before making any Indiana vs. Purdue picks, check out the men's college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every college basketball game 10,000 times and it enters Week 13 on a sizzling 10-1 run on its top-rated over/under college basketball picks dating back to last season, and it is on a 6-0 roll on college basketball side picks.

Now, the model has simulated Purdue vs. Indiana 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted men's college basketball picks and betting predictions.

Purdue vs. Indiana spread: Purdue -5.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook
Purdue vs. Indiana over/under: 151.5 points
Purdue vs. Indiana money line: Purdue -221, Indiana +182
Purdue vs. Indiana streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

How to make Indiana vs. Purdue picks

Purdue vs. Indiana 10,000 times and is going Over on the total (151.5 points). Purdue has been on a run with the Over as of late as Boilermakers' games have eclipsed the total at a 6-2 clip over the last eight. A big reason for that is Purdue's highly efficient offense, which ranks second in KenPom's offensive rating as Matt Painter's crew is eighth in the nation in field goal percentage.

As for the Hoosiers, their offense is ahead of their defense as they are 28th, nationally, in offensive efficiency compared to 57th on the defensive end. Indiana is projected to have the leading scorer in this contest, with Lamar Wilkerson surpassing 20 points, as he's one of eight total players forecasted to reach double-digits.

The model also says one side of the spread hits 60% of the time. You can only see that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Indiana vs. Purdue, and which side of the spread hits 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Purdue vs. Indiana spread to back, all from the advanced model that has simulated this game 10,000 times, and find out.