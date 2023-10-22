Indiana five-star freshman Mackenzie Mgbako was arrested in Bloomington, Indiana on Sunday morning, the Indianapolis Star reported. According to the police report, the former blue-chip recruit and CBS Sports' Preseason Big 10 Freshman of the Year was arrested following an alleged altercation at a Taco Bell early Sunday morning.

Mgbako was booked in the Monroe County jail on charges of criminal trespass and resisting law enforcement. Both are Class A misdemeanors in the state of Indiana. According to The Star, managers informed responding police officers that Mgbako would not leave the property after he was refused drive-through service for "cursing and being rude to employees."

He posted bond early Sunday morning and was released from custody.

"IU Athletics is aware of the situation," an athletic department spokesman told the IndyStar. "We will continue to gather facts, cooperate with and monitor the legal process, and take further action as the evolving situation warrants."

Mgbako ranked as the No. 10 overall prospect according to 247Sports. He originally committed to Duke before flipping his commitment to Indiana in May. He was one of the players expected to fill the void left by stars Trayce Jackson-Davis and Jalen Hood-Schifino after they departed to the NBA this past summer.

Led by Jackson-Davis and Hood-Schifino, Indiana finished the 2022-23 season with a 23-12 record (12-8 Big Ten) and reached the Round of 32 in the NCAA Tournament before falling to Miami to end its season. Indiana opens up the 2023-24 season at home against Florida Gulf Coast on Nov. 7.