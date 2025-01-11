Halftime Report

Belmont is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have jumped out to a quick 42-32 lead against Indiana State.

Belmont came into the matchup with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Belmont Bruins @ Indiana State Sycamores

Current Records: Belmont 11-5, Indiana State 9-7

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Missouri Valley matchup on schedule as the Belmont Bruins and the Indiana State Sycamores are set to tip at 1:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Hulman Center. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, the two teams will really light up the scoreboard.

Last Wednesday, Belmont didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup against S. Illinois, but they still walked away with a 90-86 win. The victory made it back-to-back wins for the Bruins.

Belmont's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Jonathan Pierre, who went 9 for 13 en route to 21 points plus five rebounds. Brigham Rogers was another key player, almost dropping a double-double on 17 points and nine rebounds.

Meanwhile, Indiana State fought the good fight in their overtime contest against Valparaiso on Wednesday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell just short of the Beacons by a score of 98-95. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest defeat the Sycamores have suffered since April 4, 2024.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Samage Teel, who earned 23 points in addition to seven assists and two steals. He had some trouble finding his footing against Evansville on Saturday, so this was a step in the right direction. Another player making a difference was Jaden Daughtry, who went 6 for 9 en route to 16 points plus seven rebounds.

Even though they lost, Indiana State was working as a unit and finished the game with 18 assists. The team's really been improving in that area: they've now improved their assist total in three consecutive matches.

Belmont's victory bumped their record up to 11-5. As for Indiana State, they have not been sharp recently as the team has lost three of their last four games, which put a noticeable dent in their 9-7 record this season.

Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's matchup: Belmont has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 10.5 threes per game. However, it's not like Indiana State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 10.4. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Belmont is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This contest might not be the best time to bet them against the spread since they've let bettors down the last five times they've played.

Odds

Indiana State is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Belmont, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Sycamores as a 1.5-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 170.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Indiana State has won 3 out of their last 4 games against Belmont.