Who's Playing

Belmont Bruins @ Indiana State Sycamores

Current Records: Belmont 11-5, Indiana State 9-7

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Hulman Center -- Terre Haute, Indiana

Hulman Center -- Terre Haute, Indiana TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After two games on the road, Indiana State is heading back home. They and the Belmont Bruins will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 1:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Hulman Center. Keep an eye on the score for this one: both posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

Indiana State fought the good fight in their overtime match against Valparaiso on Wednesday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell just short of the Beacons by a score of 98-95. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest loss the Sycamores have suffered against the Beacons since January 22, 2022.

Despite their defeat, Indiana State saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Samage Teel, who posted 23 points plus seven assists and two steals, was perhaps the best of all. Teel had some trouble finding his footing against Evansville on Saturday, so this was a step in the right direction. The team also got some help courtesy of Jaden Daughtry, who went 6 for 9 en route to 16 points plus seven rebounds.

Even though they lost, Indiana State was working as a unit and finished the game with 18 assists. The team's really been improving in that area: they've now improved their assist total in three consecutive games.

Meanwhile, Belmont didn't have too much breathing room in their contest against S. Illinois on Wednesday, but they still walked away with a 90-86 win. The victory made it back-to-back wins for the Bruins.

Belmont's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Jonathan Pierre, who went 9 for 13 en route to 21 points plus five rebounds. Another player making a difference was Brigham Rogers, who almost dropped a double-double on 17 points and nine rebounds.

Indiana State has traveled a rocky road recently having lost three of their last four matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 9-7 record this season. As for Belmont, their win bumped their record up to 11-5.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Indiana State hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 84.1 points per game. However, it's not like Belmont struggles in that department as they've been averaging 81.7. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Indiana State was able to grind out a solid victory over Belmont in their previous meeting back in January of 2024, winning 78-72. Will Indiana State repeat their success, or does Belmont have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Indiana State has won 3 out of their last 4 games against Belmont.