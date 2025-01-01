Who's Playing

Bradley Braves @ Indiana State Sycamores

Current Records: Bradley 11-2, Indiana State 8-5

What to Know

What to Know

Bradley has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Indiana State Sycamores will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Hulman Center. The Braves are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 81.9 points per game this season.

On Sunday, Bradley needed a bit of extra time to put away Valparaiso. They walked away with an 81-75 victory over the Beacons.

Bradley's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Duke Deen led the charge by posting 20 points along with five rebounds and four steals. Another player making a difference was Zek Montgomery, who earned 19 points in addition to three steals.

Meanwhile, Indiana State unfortunately witnessed the end of their five-game winning streak on Sunday. They wound up on the wrong side of a bruising 103-83 walloping at the hands of Ohio State. For those keeping track at home, that's the biggest loss the Sycamores have suffered since November 4, 2024.

Indiana State's defeat came about despite a quality game from Jaden Daughtry, who went 7 for 10 en route to 25 points plus five rebounds. What's more, Daughtry also racked up three offensive rebounds, the most he's had since back in December of 2023. Samage Teel was another key player, going 5 for 9 en route to 19 points plus five assists.

Bradley pushed their record up to 11-2 with the win, which was their 11th straight at home dating back to last season. As for Indiana State, their loss dropped their record down to 8-5.

Wednesday's game is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Bradley just can't miss this season, having nailed 49.3% of their field goals per game. However, it's not like Indiana State struggles in that department as they've drained 50% of their field goals this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Looking ahead, Bradley is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 3.5 points. Anyone thinking of taking them against the spread should keep this in mind: the team hasn't covered the last three times they've played Indiana State.

Odds

Bradley is a 3.5-point favorite against Indiana State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Braves as a 4.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 157 points.

Series History

Indiana State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Bradley.