Who's Playing

Missouri State Bears @ Indiana State Sycamores

Current Records: Missouri State 7-14, Indiana State 9-12

How To Watch

What to Know

Indiana State is on a four-game streak of home losses, Missouri State a six-game streak of away losses, but someone's luck is about to change on Wednesday. Both will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Hulman Center. The Sycamores are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 80 points per game this season.

Last Saturday, Indiana State ended up a good deal behind N. Iowa and lost 74-56.

Meanwhile, Missouri State fought the good fight in their overtime contest against Drake on Saturday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They took a 69-62 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Bulldogs.

Missouri State's loss came about despite a quality game from Michael Osei-Bonsu, who dropped a double-double on 24 points and 13 rebounds. Vincent Brady II was another key player, going 5 for 8 en route to 14 points.

Indiana State's defeat dropped their record down to 9-12. As for Missouri State, their loss dropped their record down to 7-14.

Wednesday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy match: Indiana State has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.4 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Missouri State, though, as they've been averaging only 33.1. Given Indiana State's sizable advantage in that area, Missouri State will need to find a way to close that gap.

Going forward, Indiana State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 4.5 points. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a three-game streak of failing to cover when playing at home.

Odds

Indiana State is a 4.5-point favorite against Missouri State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 146.5 points.

Series History

Indiana State and Missouri State both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.