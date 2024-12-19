Halftime Report

Indiana State is giving their home crowd exactly what they were hoping for. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Murray State 41-26.

Indiana State entered the game having won three straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it four, or will Murray State step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Murray State Racers @ Indiana State Sycamores

Current Records: Murray State 6-3, Indiana State 6-4

What to Know

After five games on the road, Indiana State is heading back home. They and the Murray State Racers will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Hulman Center. The Sycamores pulled off an upset win in their last outing, and are hoping to pull that off once more against the 2.5-point favorite Racers.

Last Saturday, Indiana State narrowly escaped with a victory as the team sidled past Missouri State 80-77.

Indiana State's success was spearheaded by the efforts of Samage Teel, who almost dropped a double-double on 23 points and nine assists, and Jaden Daughtry, who went 9 for 14 en route to 20 points. What's more, Daughtry also racked up two offensive rebounds, the most he's had since back in December of 2023.

Indiana State was working as a unit and finished the game with 18 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Missouri State only posted ten.

Meanwhile, Murray State fought the good fight in their overtime game against Western Kentucky on Saturday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell 81-76 to the Hilltoppers. The Racers were up 22-10 in the first but couldn't hold on to the lead.

Despite their defeat, Murray State saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. JaCobi Wood, who posted 22 points along with seven rebounds and six assists, was perhaps the best of all. Wood's afternoon made it three games in a row in which he has scored at least 22.4 points. Nick Ellington was another key player, going 6 for 9 en route to 15 points plus seven rebounds.

Indiana State's win bumped their record up to 6-4. As for Murray State, they moved to 6-3 with that loss, which also ended their three-game winning streak.

Wednesday's match is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Indiana State just can't miss this season, having drained 49.1% of their field goals per game. However, it's not like Murray State struggles in that department as they've made 48.4% of their field goals this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Indiana State was able to grind out a solid victory over Murray State in their previous matchup back in March, winning 89-77. Does Indiana State have another victory up their sleeve, or will Murray State turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Murray State is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Indiana State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 155.5 points.

Series History

Indiana State has won 3 out of their last 4 games against Murray State.