Murray State Racers @ Indiana State Sycamores

Current Records: Murray State 12-18, Indiana State 25-5

How To Watch

When: Sunday, March 3, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Sunday, March 3, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Hulman Center -- Terre Haute, Indiana

Hulman Center -- Terre Haute, Indiana Follow: CBS Sports App

Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Murray State has enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they'll head out on the road. They and the Indiana State Sycamores will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 4:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Hulman Center.

The experts predicted a close game on Wednesday and a win for Murray State, but boy were they wrong. They suffered a bruising 83-61 defeat at the hands of the Bruins. Murray State found out winning isn't easy when you make eight fewer threes than your opponent.

Murray State's defeat came about despite a quality game from Rob Perry, who scored 14 points along with eight rebounds and two steals. Perry is trending in the right direction, as he's improved his point production for three games straight.

Meanwhile, Indiana State waltzed into their game on Wednesday with two straight wins but they left with three. They enjoyed a cozy 85-67 win over the Aces.

Robbie Avila was nothing short of spectacular: he scored 35 points along with eight rebounds and five assists. As a matter of fact, that's the most points he has scored all season. The team also got some help courtesy of Julian Larry, who scored eight points along with eight assists and six rebounds.

The Racers' defeat ended a three-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 12-18. As for the Sycamores, their victory bumped their record up to 25-5.

Murray State came up short against the Sycamores in their previous matchup back in January, falling 72-63. Can Murray State avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Indiana State has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Murray State.