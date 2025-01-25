Halftime Report

Who's Playing

N. Iowa Panthers @ Indiana State Sycamores

Current Records: N. Iowa 12-8, Indiana State 9-11

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Missouri Valley matchup on schedule as the N. Iowa Panthers and the Indiana State Sycamores are set to tip at 1:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Hulman Center. The Sycamores have the home-court advantage, but the Panthers are expected to win by 3.5 points.

Last Tuesday, N. Iowa beat Missouri State 79-68.

Tytan Anderson was the offensive standout of the match as he dropped a double-double on 21 points and ten rebounds. What's more, he also racked up five offensive rebounds, the most he's had since back in February of 2024. Another player making a difference was Jacob Hutson, who had 16 points plus three blocks and two steals.

Meanwhile, Indiana State's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Tuesday after their fifth straight loss. They took an 85-81 hit to the loss column at the hands of Illinois State. The matchup was a 40-40 toss-up at halftime, but the Sycamores couldn't quite close it out.

Despite the defeat, Indiana State had strong showings from Aaron Gray, who went 7 for 10 en route to 19 points plus eight rebounds, and Camp Wagner, who went 6 for 10 en route to 17 points plus two steals. Wagner's performance made up for a slower contest against Drake on Saturday.

N. Iowa is on a roll lately: they've won three of their last four games, which provided a nice bump to their 12-8 record this season. As for Indiana State, their loss dropped their record down to 9-11.

Saturday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: N. Iowa hasn't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 10.4 turnovers per game. It's a different story for Indiana State, though, as they've been averaging 15.4. Given N. Iowa's sizable advantage in that area, Indiana State will need to find a way to close that gap.

N. Iowa might still be hurting after the devastating 94-72 defeat they got from Indiana State when the teams last played back in March of 2024. Can N. Iowa avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

N. Iowa is a 3.5-point favorite against Indiana State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Panthers as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 156 points.

Series History

Indiana State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against N. Iowa.