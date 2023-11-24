Who's Playing

Toledo Rockets @ Indiana State Sycamores

Current Records: Toledo 3-2, Indiana State 4-1

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Dollar Loan Center -- Henderson, Nevada

What to Know

The Toledo Rockets' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Indiana State Sycamores at 2:00 p.m. ET on November 24th at Dollar Loan Center. Toledo might want some stickum for this contest since the team gave up 14 turnovers on Wednesday.

The point spread may have favored Toledo on Wednesday, but the final result did not. They took a 77-71 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Anteaters.

Meanwhile, Indiana State had already won two in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 27 points), and they went ahead and made it three on Wednesday. They walked away with a 90-82 victory over the Waves. Having run the score up that high, both teams probably have some extra defensive drills coming up.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Indiana State to victory, but perhaps none more so than Robbie Avila, who scored 18 points along with 8 rebounds. Isaiah Swope was another key contributor, scoring 21 points along with 3 steals.

With the Rockets' defeat and the Lobos' victory, both teams now sport identical 3-1 records.

Friday's match is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Toledo has themselves a killer kicker this season, having drained 49.4% of their shots per game. However, it's not like Indiana State struggles in that department as they've nailed 55.2% of theirs this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.