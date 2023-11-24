Who's Playing

Toledo Rockets @ Indiana State Sycamores

Current Records: Toledo 3-2, Indiana State 4-1

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Dollar Loan Center -- Henderson, Nevada

Dollar Loan Center -- Henderson, Nevada

What to Know

The Indiana State Sycamores' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Toledo Rockets at 2:00 p.m. ET on November 24th at Dollar Loan Center. One thing working in Indiana State's favor is that they have posted big point totals in their last three matches.

Even though Pepperdine scored an imposing 82 points on Wednesday, Indiana State still came out on top. The Sycamores took their match against the Waves 90-82.

Indiana State's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Robbie Avila led the charge by scoring 18 points along with 8 rebounds. Another player making a difference was Isaiah Swope, who scored 21 points along with 3 steals.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Toledo last Wednesday, but the final result did not. They fell 77-71 to the Anteaters. Toledo has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The Sycamores' victory bumped their season record to 4-1 while the Waves' loss dropped theirs to 3-4.

Indiana State will be fighting an uphill battle on Friday as the experts have pegged them as the 2.5-point underdog. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last three times they've played.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as Indiana State and Toledo are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Indiana State hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 91.8 points per game. However, it's not like Toledo struggles in that department as they've been averaging 82.8 per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run up the score up higher Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Indiana State is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Toledo, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 165 points.

