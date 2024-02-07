Who's Playing

Valparaiso Beacons @ Indiana State Sycamores

Current Records: Valparaiso 6-17, Indiana State 20-3

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, February 7, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, February 7, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Hulman Center -- Terre Haute, Indiana

Hulman Center -- Terre Haute, Indiana Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Indiana State and the Beacons are an even 5-5 against one another since February of 2019, but not for long. Both teams will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Hulman Center. Valparaiso is crawling into this contest hobbled by four consecutive losses, while Indiana State will bounce in with seven consecutive wins.

Even though Indiana State has not done well against the Bulldogs recently (they were 2-8 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Saturday. The Sycamores walked away with a 75-67 victory over the Bulldogs.

Indiana State got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Robbie Avila out in front who shot 4-for-6 from downtown and dropped a double-double on 20 points and 11 rebounds. Another player making a difference was Ryan Conwell, who scored 21 points along with seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Valparaiso on Saturday, but the final result did not. They were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 63-62 to the Aces.

Despite their loss, Valparaiso saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Cooper Schwieger, who scored 22 points, was perhaps the best of all. The team also got some help courtesy of Jaxon Edwards, who scored ten points along with four steals and two blocks.

The Sycamores pushed their record up to 20-3 with that win, which was their tenth straight at home. They've been dominating during the matches in that stretch too, as they've won by an average of 24.6 points. As for the Beacons, they have traveled a rocky road recently having lost 15 of their last 17 games, which put a noticeable dent in their 6-17 record this season.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Indiana State just can't miss this season, having made 50.6% of their shots per game (they're ranked fourth in field goal percentage overall). It's a different story for Valparaiso, though, as they've only made 41.1% of their shots this season. Given Indiana State's sizable advantage in that area, the Beacons will need to find a way to close that gap.

Everything went Indiana State's way against the Beacons in their previous meeting back in February of 2023 as the Sycamores made off with a 84-62 win. Will Indiana State repeat their success, or do the Beacons have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Indiana State and Valparaiso both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.