Who's Playing
Ball State @ Indiana State
Current Records: Ball State 1-0; Indiana State 1-0
What to Know
The Indiana State Sycamores will look to defend their home court on Saturday against the Ball State Cardinals at 2 p.m. ET. Both teams are sauntering into the matchup backed by comfortable wins in their prior games.
Everything went Indiana State's way against the Green Bay Phoenix on Monday as they made off with an 80-53 win. The margin was wide but not a surprise since the spread was 17.5 points in the Sycamores' favor.
Meanwhile, everything came up roses for Ball State at home against the Earlham Quakers on Monday as the team secured a 109-39 victory.
Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 1-0. With both Indiana State and Ball State swaggering in after impressive performances, it will be interesting to see which team steps up to teach the other some humility.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Hulman Center -- Terre Haute, Indiana
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Ball State have won four out of their last seven games against Indiana State.
- Nov 27, 2021 - Ball State 97 vs. Indiana State 75
- Dec 19, 2020 - Indiana State 67 vs. Ball State 57
- Nov 17, 2019 - Ball State 69 vs. Indiana State 55
- Nov 06, 2018 - Ball State 86 vs. Indiana State 69
- Nov 25, 2017 - Ball State 93 vs. Indiana State 85
- Nov 15, 2016 - Indiana State 80 vs. Ball State 74
- Dec 22, 2015 - Indiana State 73 vs. Ball State 61