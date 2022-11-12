Who's Playing

Ball State @ Indiana State

Current Records: Ball State 1-0; Indiana State 1-0

What to Know

The Indiana State Sycamores will look to defend their home court on Saturday against the Ball State Cardinals at 2 p.m. ET. Both teams are sauntering into the matchup backed by comfortable wins in their prior games.

Everything went Indiana State's way against the Green Bay Phoenix on Monday as they made off with an 80-53 win. The margin was wide but not a surprise since the spread was 17.5 points in the Sycamores' favor.

Meanwhile, everything came up roses for Ball State at home against the Earlham Quakers on Monday as the team secured a 109-39 victory.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 1-0. With both Indiana State and Ball State swaggering in after impressive performances, it will be interesting to see which team steps up to teach the other some humility.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Hulman Center -- Terre Haute, Indiana

Hulman Center -- Terre Haute, Indiana Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Ball State have won four out of their last seven games against Indiana State.