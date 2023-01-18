Who's Playing
Bradley @ Indiana State
Current Records: Bradley 12-7; Indiana State 13-6
What to Know
The Indiana State Sycamores and the Bradley Braves are set to square off in a Missouri Valley matchup at 7 p.m. ET Jan. 18 at Hulman Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Sycamores winning the first 76-71 at home and Bradley taking the second 67-52.
Indiana State was close but no cigar on Sunday as they fell 64-62 to the Missouri State Bears. Guard Cameron Henry put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 17 points along with five boards.
Meanwhile, things couldn't have gone much worse for the Braves as they lost 86-61 to the Drake Bulldogs this past Saturday. Guard Connor Hickman wasn't much of a difference maker for Bradley; Hickman finished with only four points on 2-for-11 shooting in his 33 minutes on the court.
Barring any buzzer beaters, Indiana State is expected to win a tight contest Wednesday. Now might not be the best time to take Indiana State against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.
The losses put the Sycamores at 13-6 and Bradley at 12-7. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Indiana State enters the game with a 48.20% field goal percentage, good for 28th best in college basketball. But the Braves have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 39.50%, which places them 28th in college basketball. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Hulman Center -- Terre Haute, Indiana
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $15.75
Odds
The Sycamores are a slight 2-point favorite against the Braves, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Sycamores as a 1-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Indiana State have won nine out of their last 14 games against Bradley.
- Jan 30, 2022 - Bradley 67 vs. Indiana State 52
- Jan 02, 2022 - Indiana State 76 vs. Bradley 71
- Feb 01, 2021 - Indiana State 67 vs. Bradley 55
- Jan 31, 2021 - Indiana State 60 vs. Bradley 57
- Feb 12, 2020 - Bradley 72 vs. Indiana State 61
- Jan 25, 2020 - Indiana State 61 vs. Bradley 53
- Feb 09, 2019 - Bradley 96 vs. Indiana State 67
- Jan 05, 2019 - Indiana State 65 vs. Bradley 60
- Feb 24, 2018 - Indiana State 66 vs. Bradley 64
- Jan 28, 2018 - Bradley 81 vs. Indiana State 73
- Feb 08, 2017 - Indiana State 56 vs. Bradley 54
- Jan 14, 2017 - Indiana State 81 vs. Bradley 71
- Feb 27, 2016 - Indiana State 77 vs. Bradley 58
- Feb 06, 2016 - Bradley 63 vs. Indiana State 58