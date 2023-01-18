Who's Playing

Bradley @ Indiana State

Current Records: Bradley 12-7; Indiana State 13-6

What to Know

The Indiana State Sycamores and the Bradley Braves are set to square off in a Missouri Valley matchup at 7 p.m. ET Jan. 18 at Hulman Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Sycamores winning the first 76-71 at home and Bradley taking the second 67-52.

Indiana State was close but no cigar on Sunday as they fell 64-62 to the Missouri State Bears. Guard Cameron Henry put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 17 points along with five boards.

Meanwhile, things couldn't have gone much worse for the Braves as they lost 86-61 to the Drake Bulldogs this past Saturday. Guard Connor Hickman wasn't much of a difference maker for Bradley; Hickman finished with only four points on 2-for-11 shooting in his 33 minutes on the court.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Indiana State is expected to win a tight contest Wednesday. Now might not be the best time to take Indiana State against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.

The losses put the Sycamores at 13-6 and Bradley at 12-7. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Indiana State enters the game with a 48.20% field goal percentage, good for 28th best in college basketball. But the Braves have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 39.50%, which places them 28th in college basketball. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Hulman Center -- Terre Haute, Indiana

Hulman Center -- Terre Haute, Indiana Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $15.75

Odds

The Sycamores are a slight 2-point favorite against the Braves, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Sycamores as a 1-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Indiana State have won nine out of their last 14 games against Bradley.