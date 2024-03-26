The Cincinnati Bearcats and the Indiana State Sycamores are set to clash at 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday at the Hulman Center in a 2024 NIT quarterfinal matchup. Indiana State is 30-6 overall this season while Cincinnati is now 22-14. The Sycamores won the Missouri Valley Conference regular-season title but came up short in the MVC tournament and missed out on a tournament bid, while Cincinnati finished 11th in the extraordinarily competitive Big 12.

Cincinnati is 16-16 against the spread this season, while Indiana State is 20-14 against the number. The Sycamores are favored by 3.5 points in the latest Indiana State vs. Cincinnati odds via SportsLine consensus and the over/under is 154.5 points. Before entering any Indiana State vs. Cincinnati picks, you'll want to see the NCAA Basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters the Sweet 16 round of the 2024 NCAA tournament on a 152-109 roll on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to last season, returning more than $1,800 for $100 players. It also has a strong 32-21 (+890) record on top-rated spread picks this season, and it called 13 Sweet 16 teams this year. Anyone following has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Cincinnati vs. Indiana State. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball betting lines for the game:

Indiana State vs. Cincinnati spread: Indiana State -3.5

Indiana State vs. Cincinnati over/under: 154.5 points

Indiana State vs. Cincinnati money line: Indiana State -171, Cincinnati +143

Indiana State vs. Cincinnati picks: See picks here

What you need to know about Cincinnati

Cincinnati earned some postseason bragging rights after a successful outing on Saturday, taking down Bradley 74-57 in the second round of the 2024 NIT. Jizzle James scored 25 points and Dan Skillings Jr. was another key contributor, scoring 20 points with five rebounds.

The Bearcats have built some impressive momentum late in the season and have now won five of their last six games entering Tuesday's contest. They've limited opponents to just 41.2% shooting from the floor during that span and they'll look to put the clamps on a prolific Indiana State offense tonight.

What you need to know about Indiana State

Meanwhile, Indiana State came out on top against Minnesota by a score of 76-64 on Sunday. Ryan Conwell went 6 for 8 from beyond the arc en route to 23 points and 5 assists while Jayson Kent dropped a double-double on 16 points and 11 rebounds.

It was an off night for Sycamores center Robbie Avila, who had 11 points on 3-for-9 shooting but did finish with seven assists. Avila leads the team in scoring (17.1 ppg) and is second on the squad in rebounding (6.6 rpg) and assists (4.0 apg). Indiana State will likely need a bigger performance from its star big man to sneak past a battle-tested Cincinnati.

How to make Indiana State vs. Cincinnati picks

The model has simulated Indiana State vs. Cincinnati 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Under and it's also generated a point-spread pick that hits well over 50% of the time. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Cincinnati vs. Indiana State, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model on a 32-21 roll on all top-rated college basketball picks this season, and find out.