Who's Playing
Drake @ Indiana State
Current Records: Drake 6-0; Indiana State 6-1
What to Know
The Indiana State Sycamores have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Drake Bulldogs and are hoping to record their first win since Jan. 29 of 2020. Indiana State and Drake will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at Hulman Center. The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close game.
The Sycamores took their matchup at home on Sunday with ease, bagging a 105-68 victory over the Trinity Christian Trolls.
Meanwhile, Drake strolled past the Louisiana Ragin Cajuns with points to spare this past Saturday, taking the contest 76-64. Drake can attribute much of their success to guard Tucker DeVries, who had 21 points, and guard D.J. Wilkins, who shot 5-for-10 from beyond the arc and finished with 21 points.
Their wins bumped Indiana State to 6-1 and the Bulldogs to 6-0. Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Hulman Center -- Terre Haute, Indiana
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $21.70
Odds
The Bulldogs are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Sycamores, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -109
Series History
Drake have won eight out of their last 14 games against Indiana State.
- Feb 21, 2022 - Drake 74 vs. Indiana State 58
- Feb 02, 2022 - Drake 85 vs. Indiana State 67
- Dec 28, 2020 - Drake 73 vs. Indiana State 66
- Dec 27, 2020 - Drake 81 vs. Indiana State 63
- Jan 29, 2020 - Indiana State 58 vs. Drake 56
- Jan 04, 2020 - Indiana State 0 vs. Drake 0
- Feb 27, 2019 - Drake 80 vs. Indiana State 68
- Feb 02, 2019 - Drake 68 vs. Indiana State 62
- Feb 14, 2018 - Indiana State 0 vs. Drake 0
- Jan 06, 2018 - Drake 75 vs. Indiana State 72
- Feb 11, 2017 - Indiana State 84 vs. Drake 60
- Jan 11, 2017 - Drake 87 vs. Indiana State 70
- Feb 02, 2016 - Indiana State 63 vs. Drake 56
- Jan 06, 2016 - Indiana State 79 vs. Drake 69