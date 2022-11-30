Who's Playing

Drake @ Indiana State

Current Records: Drake 6-0; Indiana State 6-1

What to Know

The Indiana State Sycamores have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Drake Bulldogs and are hoping to record their first win since Jan. 29 of 2020. Indiana State and Drake will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at Hulman Center. The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close game.

The Sycamores took their matchup at home on Sunday with ease, bagging a 105-68 victory over the Trinity Christian Trolls.

Meanwhile, Drake strolled past the Louisiana Ragin Cajuns with points to spare this past Saturday, taking the contest 76-64. Drake can attribute much of their success to guard Tucker DeVries, who had 21 points, and guard D.J. Wilkins, who shot 5-for-10 from beyond the arc and finished with 21 points.

Their wins bumped Indiana State to 6-1 and the Bulldogs to 6-0. Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

Odds

The Bulldogs are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Sycamores, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Drake have won eight out of their last 14 games against Indiana State.