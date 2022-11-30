Who's Playing

Drake @ Indiana State

Current Records: Drake 6-0; Indiana State 6-1

What to Know

The Indiana State Sycamores haven't won a contest against the Drake Bulldogs since Jan. 29 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Wednesday. The Sycamores and Drake will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 7 p.m. ET at Hulman Center. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

Indiana State was fully in charge on Sunday, breezing past the Trinity Christian Trolls 105-68 at home.

Meanwhile, Drake didn't have too much trouble with the Louisiana Ragin Cajuns at home this past Saturday as they won 76-64. Drake can attribute much of their success to guard Tucker DeVries, who had 21 points, and guard D.J. Wilkins, who shot 5-for-10 from downtown and finished with 21 points.

Indiana State ended up a good deal behind the Bulldogs when they played when the two teams previously met in February, losing 74-58. Maybe the Sycamores will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

Series History

Drake have won eight out of their last 14 games against Indiana State.