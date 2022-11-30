Who's Playing
Drake @ Indiana State
Current Records: Drake 6-0; Indiana State 6-1
What to Know
The Indiana State Sycamores haven't won a contest against the Drake Bulldogs since Jan. 29 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Wednesday. The Sycamores and Drake will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 7 p.m. ET at Hulman Center. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
Indiana State was fully in charge on Sunday, breezing past the Trinity Christian Trolls 105-68 at home.
Meanwhile, Drake didn't have too much trouble with the Louisiana Ragin Cajuns at home this past Saturday as they won 76-64. Drake can attribute much of their success to guard Tucker DeVries, who had 21 points, and guard D.J. Wilkins, who shot 5-for-10 from downtown and finished with 21 points.
Indiana State ended up a good deal behind the Bulldogs when they played when the two teams previously met in February, losing 74-58. Maybe the Sycamores will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Hulman Center -- Terre Haute, Indiana
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
Series History
Drake have won eight out of their last 14 games against Indiana State.
- Feb 21, 2022 - Drake 74 vs. Indiana State 58
- Feb 02, 2022 - Drake 85 vs. Indiana State 67
- Dec 28, 2020 - Drake 73 vs. Indiana State 66
- Dec 27, 2020 - Drake 81 vs. Indiana State 63
- Jan 29, 2020 - Indiana State 58 vs. Drake 56
- Jan 04, 2020 - Indiana State 0 vs. Drake 0
- Feb 27, 2019 - Drake 80 vs. Indiana State 68
- Feb 02, 2019 - Drake 68 vs. Indiana State 62
- Feb 14, 2018 - Indiana State 0 vs. Drake 0
- Jan 06, 2018 - Drake 75 vs. Indiana State 72
- Feb 11, 2017 - Indiana State 84 vs. Drake 60
- Jan 11, 2017 - Drake 87 vs. Indiana State 70
- Feb 02, 2016 - Indiana State 63 vs. Drake 56
- Jan 06, 2016 - Indiana State 79 vs. Drake 69