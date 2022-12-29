Who's Playing
Evansville @ Indiana State
Current Records: Evansville 4-9; Indiana State 9-4
What to Know
The Indiana State Sycamores and the Evansville Aces are set to square off in a Missouri Valley matchup at 8 p.m. ET Dec. 29 at Hulman Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with Evansville winning the first 65-56 on the road and the Sycamores taking the second 80-77.
Indiana State entered their game against the Northern Illinois Huskies last Thursday without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. Indiana State took a 67-57 hit to the loss column. What made the defeat an especially bitter pill for them to swallow was that they had been favored by 17.5 points coming into the matchup. A silver lining for Indiana State was the play of guard Courvoisier McCauley, who had 21 points along with eight rebounds.
Meanwhile, Evansville was expected to lose against the Bellarmine Knights last week, but instead they received a nice stocking stuffer. The stars were brightly shining for the Aces in a 73-61 victory over Bellarmine.
The Sycamores are now 9-4 while Evansville sits at a mirror-image 4-9. A couple offensive stats to keep an eye on: Indiana State comes into the contest boasting the 27th most points per game in college basketball at 81.5. Less enviably, Evansville has only been able to knock down 38.70% percent of their shots, which is the 356th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Hulman Center -- Terre Haute, Indiana
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Indiana State have won 12 out of their last 17 games against Evansville.
- Feb 10, 2022 - Indiana State 80 vs. Evansville 77
- Feb 08, 2022 - Evansville 65 vs. Indiana State 56
- Mar 05, 2021 - Indiana State 53 vs. Evansville 43
- Feb 17, 2021 - Indiana State 87 vs. Evansville 73
- Feb 14, 2021 - Indiana State 76 vs. Evansville 70
- Feb 23, 2020 - Indiana State 64 vs. Evansville 62
- Jan 15, 2020 - Indiana State 65 vs. Evansville 42
- Feb 06, 2019 - Indiana State 85 vs. Evansville 62
- Jan 12, 2019 - Indiana State 72 vs. Evansville 66
- Feb 21, 2018 - Indiana State 58 vs. Evansville 53
- Jan 17, 2018 - Indiana State 71 vs. Evansville 66
- Mar 02, 2017 - Evansville 83 vs. Indiana State 72
- Feb 25, 2017 - Evansville 65 vs. Indiana State 63
- Feb 01, 2017 - Indiana State 85 vs. Evansville 84
- Mar 05, 2016 - Evansville 68 vs. Indiana State 42
- Jan 24, 2016 - Indiana State 82 vs. Evansville 65
- Dec 30, 2015 - Evansville 70 vs. Indiana State 62