Who's Playing

Evansville @ Indiana State

Current Records: Evansville 4-9; Indiana State 9-4

What to Know

The Indiana State Sycamores and the Evansville Aces are set to square off in a Missouri Valley matchup at 8 p.m. ET Dec. 29 at Hulman Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with Evansville winning the first 65-56 on the road and the Sycamores taking the second 80-77.

Indiana State entered their game against the Northern Illinois Huskies last Thursday without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. Indiana State took a 67-57 hit to the loss column. What made the defeat an especially bitter pill for them to swallow was that they had been favored by 17.5 points coming into the matchup. A silver lining for Indiana State was the play of guard Courvoisier McCauley, who had 21 points along with eight rebounds.

Meanwhile, Evansville was expected to lose against the Bellarmine Knights last week, but instead they received a nice stocking stuffer. The stars were brightly shining for the Aces in a 73-61 victory over Bellarmine.

The Sycamores are now 9-4 while Evansville sits at a mirror-image 4-9. A couple offensive stats to keep an eye on: Indiana State comes into the contest boasting the 27th most points per game in college basketball at 81.5. Less enviably, Evansville has only been able to knock down 38.70% percent of their shots, which is the 356th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Hulman Center -- Terre Haute, Indiana

Hulman Center -- Terre Haute, Indiana Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Indiana State have won 12 out of their last 17 games against Evansville.