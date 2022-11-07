Who's Playing

Green Bay @ Indiana State

What to Know

The Green Bay Phoenix and the Indiana State Sycamores will face off at 7 p.m. ET November 7th at Hulman Center to kick off their 2022 seasons. Returning after a rocky 5-25 season, Green Bay is aiming to prove that the past does not define them. Likewise, last year was nothing to brag about for Indiana State (11-20), so the squad is looking forward to a new start.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Hulman Center -- Terre Haute, Indiana

Hulman Center -- Terre Haute, Indiana Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Indiana State have won all of the games they've played against Green Bay in the last eight years.