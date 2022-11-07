Who's Playing
Green Bay @ Indiana State
What to Know
The Green Bay Phoenix and the Indiana State Sycamores will face off at 7 p.m. ET November 7th at Hulman Center to kick off their 2022 seasons. Returning after a rocky 5-25 season, Green Bay is aiming to prove that the past does not define them. Likewise, last year was nothing to brag about for Indiana State (11-20), so the squad is looking forward to a new start.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Hulman Center -- Terre Haute, Indiana
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Indiana State have won all of the games they've played against Green Bay in the last eight years.
- Nov 09, 2021 - Indiana State 81 vs. Green Bay 77
- Nov 09, 2018 - Indiana State 78 vs. Green Bay 74
- Dec 12, 2017 - Indiana State 85 vs. Green Bay 63